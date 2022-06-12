Gas agency’s deliveryman robbed of ₹25,000 in Ludhiana
Four unidentified persons robbed a gas agency’s deliveryman of ₹25,000 in Maurya Enclave, Jamalpur, on Friday.
The victim, Vijay Yadav, 24, of Bhukhri village, who works for Indane Gas Agency, said he was going towards Tajpur Road from Sahibana village to deliver gas cylinders in his auto when four men on two bikes intercepted him. “The accused flashed sharp-edged weapons and threatened to kill me. They snatched the money and fled.”
Assistant sub-inspector Krishan Lal said a case has been registered against unidentified accused under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics