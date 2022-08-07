Gave ₹ 39.55 crore financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann
: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the Punjab government has given financial assistance worth ₹ 39.55 crore to the families of 789 farmers, who died during the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws.
In a statement, the chief minister said the government has fulfilled their promise and the families of the deceased farmers have been given ₹ 5 lakh each by the state government as financial assistance.
Stressing that the state government was duty bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and their families, he said that the process of giving financial aid to the families of the deceased farmers has been completed.
Mann said that 89 families have received financial assistance worth ₹ 4.60 crores in Mansa, 21 families of Tarn Taran have got ₹ 1.05 crore, 117 families of Sangrur have got ₹ 5.85 crore, 69 families of Moga have received ₹3.45 crore, 10 families of Fazilka have got ₹ 50 lakh, 48 families of Ludhiana have got ₹ 2.37 crore, 43 families of Barnala have received ₹ 2.15 crore, 111 families of Patiala have got ₹ 5.55 crore, 19 families of Amritsar have got ₹ 95 lakh, seven families of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have got ₹ 35 lakh, 10 families of SAS Nagar have got ₹ 50 lakh and 83 families of Bathinda have got ₹ 4.15 crore.
Likewise, the chief minister said that the government has provided ₹ 1.73 crore as financial assistance to 35 families in Sri Muktsar Sahib, ₹ 1 crore to 20 families in Gurdaspur, ₹ 1.20 crore to 24 families in Fatehgarh Sahib, ₹ 60 lakh to 12 families in Jalandhar, ₹ 75 lakh to 15 families in Ferozepur, ₹ 50 lakh to 10 families Hoshiarpur, ₹ 5 lakh to one family in Kapurthala, ₹ 20 lakh to four families in Malerkotla, ₹ 1.50 crore to 30 families in Faridkot and ₹ 55 lakh to 11 families in Rupnagar.
Mapping Raut’s plots in scenic Kihim
Mumbai/Alibag: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for nearly 10 hours at the agency's Ballard Estate office and recorded her statement in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to a redevelopment project in Patra Chawl, Goregaon. According to the ED, Raut's “front man” Pravin Raut received money from HDIL, a construction company, some of which was reportedly transferred to Varsha Raut.
Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking
A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals and the wildlife department. The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.
Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station
The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim.
Allow use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns: Ludhiana industry representatives
Raising hue and cry over the losses being suffered due to imposition of complete ban on single-use plastic items, the plastic industry representatives demanded lifting of the restriction on the manufacture, trade and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron. “Even the general public is facing difficulties due to the imposition of ban as no other alternative is available in the market,” general secretary Puneet Makhija said.
Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB band performance fires flame of patriotism in hearts
The band of the 4th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Lucknow, organised a live show under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a mall in Lucknow on Saturday. During the programme, the pipe band, brass band, and jazz band of, Frontier Lucknow captivated the audience. The SSB also displayed some cutting-edge weapons in order to reassure citizens that their security is in good hands.
