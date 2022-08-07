Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gave 39.55 crore financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann

Gave 39.55 crore financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 01:01 AM IST
The chief minister Mann said the government has fulfilled their promise and the families of the farmers who died during the stir against farm laws have been given 5 lakh each by the state government as financial aid
Gave <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39.55 cr financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann (Bhagwant Mann Twitter)
Gave 39.55 cr financial aid to kin of 789 farmers who died during stir against farm laws: Mann (Bhagwant Mann Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the Punjab government has given financial assistance worth 39.55 crore to the families of 789 farmers, who died during the farmers’ protest against the three contentious farm laws.

In a statement, the chief minister said the government has fulfilled their promise and the families of the deceased farmers have been given 5 lakh each by the state government as financial assistance.

Stressing that the state government was duty bound to safeguard the interests of the farmers and their families, he said that the process of giving financial aid to the families of the deceased farmers has been completed.

Mann said that 89 families have received financial assistance worth 4.60 crores in Mansa, 21 families of Tarn Taran have got 1.05 crore, 117 families of Sangrur have got 5.85 crore, 69 families of Moga have received 3.45 crore, 10 families of Fazilka have got 50 lakh, 48 families of Ludhiana have got 2.37 crore, 43 families of Barnala have received 2.15 crore, 111 families of Patiala have got 5.55 crore, 19 families of Amritsar have got 95 lakh, seven families of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar have got 35 lakh, 10 families of SAS Nagar have got 50 lakh and 83 families of Bathinda have got 4.15 crore.

Likewise, the chief minister said that the government has provided 1.73 crore as financial assistance to 35 families in Sri Muktsar Sahib, 1 crore to 20 families in Gurdaspur, 1.20 crore to 24 families in Fatehgarh Sahib, 60 lakh to 12 families in Jalandhar, 75 lakh to 15 families in Ferozepur, 50 lakh to 10 families Hoshiarpur, 5 lakh to one family in Kapurthala, 20 lakh to four families in Malerkotla, 1.50 crore to 30 families in Faridkot and 55 lakh to 11 families in Rupnagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Aerial view of the land where Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut's controversial plots are located for which the Enforcement Directorate (EC) has arrested him, near Kihim Beach in Alibaug. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

    Mapping Raut’s plots in scenic Kihim

    Mumbai/Alibag: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for nearly 10 hours at the agency's Ballard Estate office and recorded her statement in connection with a money-laundering case pertaining to a redevelopment project in Patra Chawl, Goregaon. According to the ED, Raut's “front man” Pravin Raut received money from HDIL, a construction company, some of which was reportedly transferred to Varsha Raut.

  • Officials in Ludhiana suspect the involvement of a gang in the wildlife trafficking racket.

    Ludhiana: Man held for wildlife trafficking

    A man was arrested near Model Town Extension cremation ground on Saturday with a snake and organs of wild animals during a joint operation conducted by People for Animals and the wildlife department. The accused has been identified as Baba, 28. Ludhiana wildlife range officer Shaminder Singh said the accused has been booked under the Wildlife Animal Protection Act and the snake and organs recovered from him have been sent for forensic testing.

  • Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station

    Two arrested for assaulting cop in Anand Vihar police station

    The police have nabbed two men for allegedly assaulting a Delhi Police head constable at the Anand Vihar police station on July 30, a video of which went viral on social media, said officials on Saturday. In the video, at least three men could be seen slapping the police officer in uniform. One of the suspects could be seen holding the policeman by his collar, while several others surrounded the victim.

  • Ludhiana industry representatives sought being allowed to use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns. (PTI)

    Allow use of plastic bags wider than 75 microns: Ludhiana industry representatives

    Raising hue and cry over the losses being suffered due to imposition of complete ban on single-use plastic items, the plastic industry representatives demanded lifting of the restriction on the manufacture, trade and use of plastic carry bags with width above 75 micron. “Even the general public is facing difficulties due to the imposition of ban as no other alternative is available in the market,” general secretary Puneet Makhija said.

  • The band of the 4th Battalion of SSB performing at a mall in Lucknow (HT Photo)

    Har Ghar Tiranga: SSB band performance fires flame of patriotism in hearts

    The band of the 4th Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal, Lucknow, organised a live show under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a mall in Lucknow on Saturday. During the programme, the pipe band, brass band, and jazz band of, Frontier Lucknow captivated the audience. The SSB also displayed some cutting-edge weapons in order to reassure citizens that their security is in good hands.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out