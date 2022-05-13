Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gen Pande arrives in Ladakh; maiden visit after becoming army chief
chandigarh news

Gen Pande arrives in Ladakh; maiden visit after becoming army chief

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande will also visit forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along the LAC
Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande visits Ladakh to review operational preparedness, on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on May 13, 2022 04:51 AM IST
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday arrived at strategic Ladakh region on a three-day visit to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the border with Pakistan, said officials.

“Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande is on a three-day visit to Ladakh Sector to review prevailing security situation and operational preparedness along Line of Actual Control with China and border with Pakistan. He would be briefed by top brass of the Northern Command on the situation there,” army said in an official statement.

General Pande arrived on his maiden visit to Ladakh region after assuming the reins of Indian Army. “The army chief was briefed on the security situation along the borders with special focus on Eastern Ladakh. The high level of operational readiness being maintained by the forces while maintaining a high tempo of capability development was highlighted,” said a defence spokesperson.

Later, General Manoj Pande, accompanied by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, and Lieutenant General A Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, called on RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governer of Ladakh.

This was followed by a detailed discussion on issues related to civil-military cooperation and the role of army in development activities in the union territory.

During his three-day visit to Ladakh, General Pande will visit forward areas in Eastern Ladakh and interact with troops deployed along the LAC, he added.

