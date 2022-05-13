Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, two women held
chandigarh news

Gender test racket busted in Kurukshetra, two women held

A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted in Kurukshetra with the arrest of two women
The accused took the decoy customer in their own car to Kalanaur in Yamunanagar district to conduct the test and a joint team of police officials and doctors was chasing them. (iStock)
Published on May 13, 2022 02:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

A pre-natal sex determination racket was busted in Kurukshetra with the arrest of two women.

Police said the accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, of Jhansa village, and Babtia Rani, of Ajrana Kalan village in Kurukshetra district.

Additional superintendent of police, Kurukshetra Karan Goel said officials from the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination. Following the tip-off, a team of doctors was formed by the chief medical officer and they contacted the accused with the help of a decoy customer. He said the accused had agreed to conduct sex determination test and demanded 32,000.

The accused took the decoy customer in their own car to Kalanaur in Yamunanagar district to conduct the test and a joint team of police officials and doctors was chasing them.

But due to heavy rush on the roads, police could not chase the vehicle and they left.

Later, a police team, under inspector Satpal Singh, managed to arrest them from a checkpost near Salpani village in district when they were returning. They have been booked under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.

RELATED STORIES

They were produced in court and were sent to two-day police remand for further interrogation, he added.

Dr RK Sahai, deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act in Kurukshetra, said this year, eight people have been arrested under the PCPNDT Act in four FIRs registered in district this year.

He said since his joining in Kurukshetra in April 2016, 56 raids have been conducted; 160 people have been arrested in 34 cases of PCPNDT Act and 22 cases under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP