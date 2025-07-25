General public can also travel on buses for CET candidates: Haryana transport minister Anil Vij

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Friday said that general passengers will also be allowed to travel on the buses running for Common Eligibility Test (CET) candidates across the state on July 26 and 27. Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Friday said that general passengers will also be allowed to travel on the buses running for Common Eligibility Test (CET) candidates across the state on July 26 and 27. (HT File)

Earlier, only 20% of the total fleet had been set aside for regular routes while reserving the majority to ply CET candidates. Vij said that along with the exam, it was equally important to ensure uninterrupted public transportation services on Sunday when people will travel with their families due to Teej.

The minister said he had written to the chief minister, who agreed to his recommendation. “As per the proposal, buses scheduled and routed for CET candidates will now also be accessible to general passengers to avoid inconvenience during the festive period,” the state transport minister said in a statement.