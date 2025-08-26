Geography teacher from Sonepat maps learning with discipline

Sunita Dhull, a post-graduate teacher (Geography) from PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School at Murthal Add in Haryana’s Sonepat is among 45 teachers who have been selected for the national teachers’ award-2025, according to a letter issued by the Union ministry of education on Monday. Sunita Dhull, a post-graduate teacher (Geography) from PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School . (HT Photo)

Talking to HT, 52-year-old Sunita Dhull said that she believed in “improve to proof and pay back to society” mantra, which she learnt from her father, a retired army personnel and late father-in-law, who was an officer in the air force. She will receive the award at a ceremony which will be held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of Teacher’s day in September 5. Her husband works as a general manager in a multi-national company, son has completed BTech from Australia and daughter is doing BSC (psychology) from Ashoka University.

She had joined as PGT (geography) in Haryana government in 2014 and before that she was a teacher in private schools.

“I believed in practical and my students learn concepts in a lighter mood. I never mount pressure on them. I focus on human behaviour, scientific intelligence. This award belongs to my students, colleagues and my family members. As a daughter and bahu of defence personnel, discipline is in our blood and I teach my students the same. I have prepared notes and work sheets of every chapter,” she added.

She said that there are more than 280 students who opted geography in Class 11 and 12.

“ I am a teacher by profession and I want to dedicate my life for teaching. I want to make my students multi-talented and they should inculcate good values,” she added.