Get nod from Centre for SGPC to launch its channel: Takht to govt

AMRITSAR: A day after the SGPC rejected chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s offer to allow the telecast of Gurbani at the Golden Temple on various communication platforms, the Akal Takht on Friday asked the state government get a nod from the Centre for the SGPC launching its own channel.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh also directed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to launch its own web channel to telecast live Gurbani till permission for the TV channel is granted.

“We respect to the feelings of the CM. But funds are not an issue for the Khalsa Panth. Sikh organisations are competent to launch the channel. The Sikh settled in the US, UK and other countries are committed to give their services for this cause,” the jathedar said.

In a communiqué to the SGPC, Giani Harpreet Singh asked it start a process for launching the TV channel. “Till it is launched, the SGPC’s IT wing must launch own web channel for airing the kirtan live from Harmandar Sahib,” he said.

“Besides Gurbani telecast, the SGPC channel will also show religious activities and historical sagas associated with the Sikhs. The channel will also broadcast the atrocities the Sikhs had faced or are facing,” he added.

“If the channel project gets nod, the functions to be organised to mark the anniversary of army attack on the Akal Takht and Harmandar Sahib on June 6, will also be telecast on the channel,” the jathedar said.

He said the SGPC has sought a week’s time to launch the web channel.