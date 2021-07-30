Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ghaggar crosses danger mark: Six evacuation centres set up in Dera Bassi

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Kharar SDM says water level in seasonal rivulets Patiala ki Rao and Jayanti Devi Ki Rao was under control. (HT file)

In the wake of the Ghaggar swelling to its danger mark following the constant rain on Wednesday, the district administration has set up six evacuation centres in the Dera Bassi sub-division for people living in the low-lying areas near the river.

SDM Kuldeep Bawa said the centres were located at Government High School, Lalru; Jashan Palace, Lalru; Government Primary School, Sanoli; Government Primary School, Ibrahimpur, Zirakpur; Sports Stadium; and Government Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi.

“All essential items, such as food, water and medicines, will be stocked at these centres. Necessary apparatus like boats, JCB machines and pump sets are also being hired. Officials of the drainage department have been instructed to clear all drains of the areas near the river in a time-bound manner,” the SDM added.

Kharar SDM Aakash Bansal said the water level in seasonal rivulets Patiala ki Rao and Jayanti Devi Ki Rao was under control.

“Police and sarpanches have been asked to maintain vigil at the vulnerable points of these seasonal rivulets. Besides three flood control rooms have been set up in the sub-division,” he added.

Two flood control room helplines (0172-221-9505 and 0172-221-9506) are running at the district level as well, said Mohali SDM Harbans Singh.

