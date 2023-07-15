Two breaches in Ghaggar inundate villages on Haryana-Punjab border

With two breaches, the Ghaggar unleashed its fury in Punjab’s Mansa and Haryana’s Fatehabad districts on Saturday, with floodwaters entering villages in the border area. In Haryana, the administration has put Fatehabad district on alert as the water gushed through the breech. In Punjab, the river’s embankments in Rorki village of Sardulgarh sub-division and near Chandpura Bundh in Budhlada sub-division gave way, leading to panic in several villages of Mansa district (HT Photo)

Of the affected villages, 36 are in the Budhlada sub-division and 12 in Sardulgarh sub-division. Chandpura bundh, constructed on Ghaggar, falls in Fatehabad district of Haryana near the inter-state border.

The water submerged many places in Fatehabad’s Ratia area. Meanwhile, Rangoli bundh also breached the bank on Friday night, submerging nearby areas.

Chandpura Bundh breach has increased to around 100-ft, and water has entered around five villages in Mansa. After the breach, the water first submerged the Kulrian village. Next on its target were villages of Boha and Jhunir blocks in Budhlada sub-division in Mansa district and Sardulgarh.

The officials said if the breach was not plugged, nearly three dozen villages will be submerged by Sunday morning.

Mansa deputy commissioner Rishi Pal Singh said this is the first time since 1993 that the Ghaggar’s water level has reached this point in the district. “There have been two breaches, and we are trying to plug it. But the water flow is very strong, so it will take some time,” he said.

Sardulgarh sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Amrinder Singh Malhi reiterated that irrigation department officials have not been able to plug the breach in Rorki village at this stage as the water current is strong. “We are trying to divert the flow to fields and avoid populated areas. It is too early for evacuation, but we are prepared,” he said.

Budhlada SDM Parmod Singla said that the breach happened at around 5 am. “Chandpura is in Haryana, but the place where the breach happened is on the inter-state border on the Punjab side. We are trying to plug it, but the flow is strong. A similar breach has been reported a few kilometres ahead in Haryana also,” he said.

Both Punjab and Haryana government officials are monitoring the situation at Chandpura Bundh on the inter-state border. Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) working president and Budhlada MLA Budh Ram said the state government and people tried to stop the breach but in vain. “Due to rapidly rising water levels, the breach occurred. I’m in touch with the administration,” he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has set up 10 relief camps for the people affected by floods in Punjab. The people of surrounding villages, where the breach occurred, also started to shift their household goods to other places.

On Friday, district administration officials took stock of the situation at Chandpura Bundh. A small bridge, built on the Ghaggar in Sardulgarh, was demolished to provide passage as trees and water hyacinths afloat in the river.

Punjab authorities have blamed the Haryana counterparts for not doing enough to save the bundh. In view of the alarming situation, Fatehabad district administration has imposed section 144 in three villages- Chandpura, Sadhanwas and Sighani. The farmers of Punjab’s Mansa district blamed the Haryana government for not allowing them to go near the Chandpura bundh by imposing prohibitory orders.

A similar situation occurred in Sirsa also where a bundh was breached between Musahibwala village and Nezadela Khurd village, prompting the district authorities to reach the site late Friday night.

Sirsa deputy commissioner Partha Gupta and SP Udai Singh Meena reached the site on a motorcycle and directed the officials and farmers to put in joint efforts to manage the situation.

The farmers had placed sandbags and boulders to stop the breach, but water still entered their fields and houses. The residents of Banni village in Sirsa were also evacuated to other places after flood water entered their houses.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday visited Jajjal Tonki village in Sonepat, where water submerged the villages from all sides.

Chautala assured the residents that fodder will be provided for their animals and once water recedes a wide road will be constructed to connect the village.

