Gharuan’s 10-year master plan to be ready by October

The 10-year master plan will guide the Gharuan’s development for the next ten years. (HT File)

Aiming at tackling haphazard and unplanned development in the Gharuan area, the state’s department of housing and urban development is currently working on a master plan. The department is looking to complete it by October this year.

The comprehensive plan, which takes into account infrastructure requirements, environment, and community well-being, will guide the area’s development for the next ten years — encompassing 19 identified villages and the allocation of approximately 3,000 acres of land for various purposes.

A senior official from the department said the local bodies department had last year requested them to prepare a master plan, adding, “While 19 villages have been identified for development, the focus will be on developing agricultural land rather than encroaching upon the villages. The master plan is designed for a ten-year period.”

The official emphasised that the initiative aims to ensure that future growth in the area is carried out in a systematic and organised manner.

In December last year, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi declared the establishment of a nagar panchayat for the Gharuan area, emphasising the significance of its development.

Gharuan holds historical importance as one of Punjab’s largest villages, boasting a population of over 10,000. It is associated with significant historical and mythological references, including visits from three Sikh Gurus and its mention in the Mahabharata. The village’s 13-acre pond is particularly notable, believed to have connections to the Pandava brothers and the birth of Ghatotkacha, the son of Bhim.

Drone deployed for survey

Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Corporation chief executive Isha Kalia revealed that they were in the process of conducting a survey of the area to gather precise data for the master plan. They will submit a report to the housing department upon completion.

