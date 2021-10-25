Gharuan village set to get nagar panchayat status

Punjab chief minister (CM) Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday announced development grant of ₹68 crore for 35 villages of Kharar block in Chamkaur Sahib constituency.

Besides, the CM also announced the upgrade of the historic Gharuan village as a nagar panchayat.

The CM also disbursed cheques for ₹14 crore to the panchayats of these villages while sanctioning ₹54 crore more.

Starting the fourth day of his Chamkaur Sahib constituency tour from Gharuan village falling in Kharar block of Mohali, Channi distributed cheques to panchayats of 35 villages during different functions.

Addressing the gathering at Gharuan, the CM said that in view of the historical importance of the village, it would be upgraded to the status of a nagar panchayat so as to ensure unhindered progress, which will also prove beneficial to the nearby villages.

Announcing ₹3.25 crorefor the renovation of sacred sarovar in the village, Channi said all efforts would be made to beautify and develop it as a tourist spot. The village residents thanked the CM for the project.

Speaking at Garanga village, Channi said the state government had unveiled a special scheme for waiving the electricity bill arrears of consumers, up to 2 KW load and the process of waiver had been started.

Appealing to the people to drive maximum benefit from the scheme, Channi said till now, arrears worth ₹77.37 crore of 96,911 consumers had been waived in the state. Channi also handed over bill waiver certificate of ₹2,26,890 to Atma Singh of Cholta Khurd.

