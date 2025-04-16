Giani Gargaj launches drive to counter ‘religious conversions’

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday launched ‘dharam prachar’ (religious preaching) drive from Gaggo Mahal village, the birth place of Baba Jeewan Singh, contemporary of Guru Gobind Singh, for the underprivileged section of Sikh society. The aim is to counter the growing influence of Christian preachers and pastors and other deras among those hailing from the scheduled castes (SCs), a spokesperson of the Akal Takht mentioned in a statement. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Tuesday launched ‘dharam prachar’ (religious preaching) drive.

On this occasion, a special religious function was organised at the gurdwara where a large number of sangat (devotees) from the village and surrounding areas participated. In his address, jathedar Gargaj said efforts would be made to spread Sikhism throughout villages and cities of Punjab and other states. “The philosophy and message of the Sikh Gurus will be disseminated and sangat will be inspired to take ‘amrit’ (Sikh initiation), he said.

According to him, the campaign would address the recent increase in religious conversions in Punjab and promote unity among Sikh organisations. Over the next year, stage-by-stage events will be organised in village and city gurdwaras across Punjab and other states with the support of the SGPC, aiming to spiritually uplift families.

He acknowledged that anti-Sikh deras in Punjab were a major concern and must be collectively countered. Recalling an incident from about 150 years ago when four Sikhs in Amritsar announced their conversion, he noted that leading Sikh scholars of the time united the ‘panth’ and launched the Singh Sabha movement.

He cautioned that those who are lost are often deceived through false hopes, temptations and pretentious teachings. He rejected the false narrative that Punjab is a land of caste discrimination.