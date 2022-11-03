Giaspura gas leak: Foreman, two others booked for negligence

A day after the gas leakage incident at a Giaspura factory, the Sahnewal police late on Tuesday booked foreman Dinesh Chandar and two others for negligence.

Police said the foreman, who was supposed to be present at the unit to oversee the transfer of the container to storage, arrived late to work — which resulted in other workers carrying the container unsupervised.

Police have also booked truck driver Sukhjit Pal Singh and his helper Daler Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran — following the statement of assistant sub-inspector Pavittar Singh.

The ASI said after reaching Weltech Equipment and Infrastructure’s unit in Giaspura, the driver and his helper waited for the foreman to shift the container with liquid carbon dioxide. However, when he did not turn up, at around 7 am, they mistakenly opened the wrong valve — which caused the gas leak that created panic among the locals.

Notably, the foreman had rushed to the unit after being informed about the leak and closed the valve before releasing oxygen from a nearby container at around 7.15 am to avert a major tragedy. Earlier, on Tuesday said the district administration officers had praised the foreman for his presence of mind.

A case under sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 284 (Negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC has been lodged against the accused at police station Sahnewal.

At least five factory workers had lost consciousness at an adjoining unit following the leak and had been rushed to hospital. Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik had formed a three-member committee to probe the incident.