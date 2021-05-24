Girls do better than boys as PSEB declares Class 5 results

The Punjab School Education Board on Monday declared results of Class 5. The results will be uploaded on the PSEB’s official website www.pseb.ac.in and on www.indiaresults.com after 9am on Tuesday.

In March, out of the total six exams, four exams were held, while two exams, including math, were not held due to a surge in Covid cases. The marks in the two subjects have been calculated on the average of four subjects.

The pass percentage in Class 5 was 99.76% as of the 3,14,472 students, 3,13,712 passed the exam.

This year too, girls did a shade better than boys. The pass percentage of girls is 99.80% and that of boys is 99.73%.

Rural school students do better

Board chairperson Yograj said this year too students of rural schools performed well in comparison to urban schools. Even girls outshone boys this year too. The pass percentage of urban students is 99.74 %, while in rural schools the pass percentage is 99.77 %, he said.

In Class 5 for government schools, the pass the percentage is 99.74, while for affiliated schools, it is 99.87% and for associated schools, the pass percentage is 99.85 %.

In the merit list, Tarn Taran district topped the state by securing 99.95%, followed by Pathankot at 99.94 %. Hoshiarpur district remained at the last by securing 99.57%.

If not satisfied with result , write to us: PSEB chairman

Board chairman Yograj said: “If a child is not satisfied with the result, he/she can write to us and we will take their theory exam, once the Covid condition becomes normal. The email id is primarymiddle.pseb@punjab.gov.in

Results at a glance

Pass percentage: 99.76%

Total students: 3,14,472

Students who passed: 3,13,712

Pass percentage of regular students: 99.76%

Pass percentage of girls: 99.8%

Pass percentage of boys: 99.73%

Pass percentage of urban areas: 99.74%

Pass percentage of rural areas: 99.77 %

Pass percentage of affiliated schools: 99.87%

Pass percentage of associated schools: 99.85%

Pass percentage of government schools: 99.74 %

Pass percentage of aided schools: 99.03%