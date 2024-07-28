Girls of Gill govt school bag baseball championship

Ludhiana Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill emerged victorious in the 11th Sub-Junior Ludhiana District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association from July 26 to 28 on Sunday. Players in action during the 11th sub junior district baseball championship in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Punjab Baseball Association (men and women) honourary secretary Harbir Singh Gill was the chief guest, and he presented the trophy and medals to the winners.

A total of eight teams of girls including the teams of Ramgarhia Baseball Club, Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School Gill, Guru Nanak Baseball Club, Nightingale Baseball Club, Kasabad Baseball Club, Guru Nanak international Public School, Model town, Khalsa warriors Baseball Club and Gill Baseball Club, participated in the tournament, where, in the final match, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Gill beat Guru Nanak International Public School, Model Town by 13-3, with Rupa, Soni and Jasmeet scoring two runs each.

Gill Baseball Club clinched the second runner-up trophy by defeating Ramgarhia Baseball Club by 2-0. Sapna and Sehajdeep from Gill Baseball Club scored one run each.

On day one of the championship, 12 boys teams participated in tournament including the teams of BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal point, Government Senior Secondary School Kasabaad, Guru Nanak Baseball Club, GSSS Sangowal, Government Senior Secondary School Gill Boys, Narayana E-Techno School, DAV Public School BRS Nagar, Gill Baseball Club, BCM Arya model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Guru Nanak School Dholewal, GNIPS, Model town and DGSG Public School.

In the final match for boys on Saturday, Guru Nanak School, Dholewal was defeated by GSSS Kasabaad by 11-1. The runners up trophy was given to the team of Guru Nanak School, Dholewal and BCM Senior Secondary School, Focal point was the second runner-up in the tournament.

11th Sub-junior Punjab State Baseball Championship will now be held from August 8 to10 at Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School Gill, Ludhiana.