Give cops’ suicide cases to CBI: Ex-Haryana CM Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded a probe from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) supervised by a judge of either high court or Supreme Court in the suicides of inspector general of police (IGP) Y Puran Kumar and assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sandeep Lathar. Hitting out at the state government, former Haryana chief minister Hooda said that the surgeries under Ayushman scheme will be performed in government hospitals and stopped in private ones.

Addressing media here, Hooda said that the public has numerous questions over both suicides and cases should be handed over to CBI. He expressed sadness over the suicide of both cops.

“The government hospitals are facing acute shortage of doctors and staff. Farmers are always subjected to loot and scams during crop procurement under BJP rule. This time, a major scam was busted in Karnal during the paddy procurement process. Instead of taking action against the big players, the government suppressed the scam by taking action against the small employees,” he added.

He further said that during the second term of the BJP government, various scams - mining, liquor and other scams worth hundreds of crores of rupees took place in Haryana.

“SITs were formed to investigate these scams, but their investigation reports were never released. Paddy, millet, cotton, and mung, are being purchased at rates below the minimum support price, causing farmers huge losses,” he added.