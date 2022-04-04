Give Haryana water, 400 Hindi-speaking villages first: Khattar to Punjab

After the Punjab assembly passed a resolution reiterating its claim over Chandigarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked the Punjab government to hand over to Haryana 400 Hindi-speaking villages and its share of SYL water before talking over the Chandigarh issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a rally at Jind’s Safidon, Khattar said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab showed its “poor mindset” while passing a resolution in the assembly over the Chandigarh issue.

“Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should ensure that Haryana gets its share of SYL water before demanding water for Delhi,” the CM added.

He said they had called a day-long special session of the assembly on April 5 and said they are strong enough to protect the rights of Haryana.

“All-round development is being done in the state without any bias. The homogeneous development of the state is the main objective of the present government and there will be no shortage of money for this,” he added.

Says Chandigarh to remain capital of Haryana

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khattar said Chandigarh is also the capital of Haryana and it will remain in the future as well. “We will not allow Punjab to take away Chandigarh from us. As long as the people of Haryana are with us, we will continue to show our strength and nothing is going to go wrong. Chandigarh is the capital of Haryana and will remain in the future as well,” he said.

‘AAP has adopted policy of double standards’

On a question about several people joining AAP in Haryana after its thumping victory in Punjab, Khattar said AAP has adopted a “policy of double standards”.

“In less than a week of the formation of their government, they have raised this controversial issue of Chandigarh. It seems that some forces are behind it and AAP is dancing to their tune,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lays stones of 18 projects

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 18 projects worth about ₹135 crore related to irrigation, electricity, sports, public health and public works departments. He also agreed to complete 92 development projects in the district at a cost of ₹226 crore.

“An 85-km long Kundli-Manesar Road has been constructed at a cost of ₹400 crore. Along with this, it is also proposed to build a rail corridor. The construction work of the Delhi-Sonepat-Jalandhar-Amritsar-Katra National Highway is in progress, which will reduce the travel time from 13 hours to 7 hours. The Panipat-Dabawali Road, Jind-Sonipat Railway line, and medical colleges in each district are the main achievements of the government, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said he could not meet the people of Jind due to Covid, but now almost each and every person in Haryana has received the first dose and a large number of people have also received the second dose. Thus, the public meeting campaign has been stepped up. He said Jind is the heart of Haryana.