GLADA demolishes 5 unauthorised colonies in Ludhiana

After developers of five illegal colonies situated in five villages of Ludhiana did not stop the illegal construction work despite notices by Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), chief administrator Sagar Setia carried out a special demolition drive in the colonies on Thursday.

The five unauthorised colonies were situated in Talwandi Khurd village, Ladian Kalan village, Bagga Khurd village, Jainpur village and Ayali Khurd village.

The chief administrator said the developers were fleecing residents under the garb of offering cheaper plots in these unauthorised colonies, which lacked statutory sanction and compliance with the government norms.

Setia appealed to public not to purchase property, plots and buildings in unauthorised colonies as GLADA will not provide any facility, including water supply, sewerage, electricity connections, street lights, etc. The list of approved and regularised colonies, along with their sanctioned maps, is available on the official website of GLADA, which may be checked by prospective buyers before buying any property. The public is advised to purchase plots and built-up houses only in colonies having GLADA licenses or regularised by GLADA.

In a move to check the mushrooming of illegal colonies at the very initial stage, GLADA is planning more such drives in the upcoming weeks.

