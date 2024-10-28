Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GLADA razes 3 illegal colonies in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 29, 2024 05:28 AM IST

GLADA chief administrator Harpreet Singh said the developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite getting notices from the authorities concerned.

Officials of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Monday razed three illegal colonies in Jaspal Bangar village.

GLADA officials demolished illegal colonies in Jaspal Bangar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)
GLADA officials demolished illegal colonies in Jaspal Bangar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

They dismantled roads, boundary walls, passages, sewer manholes and other ongoing illegal constructions on these sites.

GLADA chief administrator Harpreet Singh said the developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite getting notices from the authorities concerned. He added that following their failure to act, a special team carried out the demolition drive.

He said this will help check mushrooming of illegal colonies in the area and is planning more such drives in upcoming weeks to ensure these colonies are razed at an initial stage.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //