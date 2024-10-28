GLADA razes 3 illegal colonies in Ludhiana

Officials of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) on Monday razed three illegal colonies in Jaspal Bangar village. GLADA officials demolished illegal colonies in Jaspal Bangar in Ludhiana on Monday. (Hindustan Times)

They dismantled roads, boundary walls, passages, sewer manholes and other ongoing illegal constructions on these sites.

GLADA chief administrator Harpreet Singh said the developers did not stop the illegal construction work despite getting notices from the authorities concerned. He added that following their failure to act, a special team carried out the demolition drive.

He said this will help check mushrooming of illegal colonies in the area and is planning more such drives in upcoming weeks to ensure these colonies are razed at an initial stage.