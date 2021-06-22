Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GLADA team faces environmentalists’ ire in Matterwara

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Lachman Singh, former Koomkalan sarpanch claimed that GLADA had taken possession of the land without issuing any notice. The activists have said they will move high court to prevent an industrial park from being set up. (Representative Image/HT)

A team of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), which had gone to remove encroachments from land acquired for setting up an industrial park in Mattewara, had to face villagers and environmentalists’ ire on Monday.

When the GLADA officials asked labourers to run tractors on crops growing on the acquired land, a large number of villagers gathered so much so that police had to be deputed on the spot. The team went ahead and destroyed paddy, bajra, maize and other crops. They also seized tubewells and other machinery installed on the field.

Activists claimed that the area lies in floodplains of Sutlej River and the National Green Tribunal had directed the chief secretary to take remedial actions necessary for protection of the floodplains in coordination with the River Rejuvenation Committee.

Lachman Singh, former Koomkalan sarpanch claimed that GLADA had taken possession of the land without issuing any notice. The activists have said they will move high court to prevent an industrial park from being set up.

GLADA chairperson PS Gill said that the development authority shad already taken possession of around 960 acres of land.

