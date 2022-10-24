Glitter returns to Ludhiana markets this Dhanteras

After two years of lull due to Covid pandemic, heavy rush was seen at major markets and automobile showrooms across Ludhiana as customers thronged them to buy jewellery, utensils and new vehicles, marking the festival of Dhanteras on Sunday.

Jewellers noted a record spike in sales after two years of low footfall.

Such was the rush that prices of gold rose up to ₹1,000 per 10gm by the evening.

Popular jewellery brands in Ghumar Mandi, Feroze Gandhi market and Fountain Chowk areas introduced token system to manage the long queues of customers during the peak hours.

Sarafa Bazaar in the Old City, which houses around 500 shops that deal in gold and silver, besides College Road where 200 jewellery shops are located remained jam-packed throughout the day.

Prince Babbar, president of Ludhiana Swarnkar Sangh, said, “As Dhanteras is being celebrated on two days -- October 22 and 23 -- customers started pouring in at jewellery shops Saturday morning onwards. Jewellery shop owners are recording good sales.”

Change in trend

Talking about the change in customer preferences, Harsh Anand, a jeweller on College Road, said, “Apart from buying gold-plated idols of gods, coins, utensils, frames and jewellery, people are now purchasing gold and silver bars as well for investment purposes.”

He said that 24-carat gold is being sold at ₹52,200 per 10 gram and silver is priced at ₹59,000 per kilogram.

“The price of gold increased by ₹500 to ₹1,000 per 10gm in the evening due to high demand,” Anand added.

“As the price of silver has moderated from around ₹70,000/kg last year, people are buying silver plates, glasses, coins and idols. The rate for silver products starts from ₹500, which makes it more affordable than the gold,” he said.

Waiting for her turn outside a jewellery showroom at Feroz Gandhi Market, Garima Sharma, a resident of Aggar Nagar, said, “Every year, we buy some gold or silver item as we believe that it fills life with positive energy and nature showers us with prosperity and wealth.”

“We have bought silver bracelets for our children and an idol of goddess Lakshmi for Dhanteras and Diwali prayers,” she added.

Manisha Deol, a resident of Jawahar Nagar, said, “We usually buy items of gold and silver, but this year we are going for diamond earrings as they are in trend.”

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Model Gram, said, “ I am buying 50gm silver coins as a gift to my business associates and family friends. Last year, I did not buy anything except a silver glass as a symbolic practice.”

Brass and copper utensils steal the show

Utensil stores at different markets across the city, including Ghumar Mandi, Dandi Swami, Model Town, Chaura Bazaar and Jawahar Camp, displayed a wide range of products made of copper and brass.

The shopkeepers said that mugs, glasses, pans, woks, and jars made of copper and brass were in huge demand this season.

Pankaj Mittal, a utensil store owner in Ghumar Mandi, said, “Despite the fact that copper and brass utensils cost around 20% to 50% more than steel utensils, people are opting for them as they are in trend.”

Saneha, a resident of Palm Vihar, said, “As I already have the required steel utensils at home, I am buying a pan made of copper and a few glasses made of brass.”

She said utensils made of copper and brass have a number of health benefits.

Priya, who lives in Sarabha Nagar, said, “I saw on YouTube that cooking food in copper utensils enhances the taste and adds many vital nutrients. That’s why I had decided in advance that I will buy a set of copper and brass utensils on Dhanteras.”