Global resonance: Dalai Lama’s Grammy win sparks jubilation in Dharamshala

On a chilly Monday morning, the narrow, winding lanes of McLeodganj—the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile—buzzed with an unusual fervour. News had just filtered in from Los Angeles: the 14th Dalai Lama had secured his first Grammy Award at the 68th annual ceremony. The 90-year-old spiritual leader won the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for his album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. (HT file photo)

The 90-year-old spiritual leader won the award for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for his album, Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. A collaboration with sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, the project weaves the leader’s spoken reflections on mindfulness and compassion into a soundscape of Indian classical music.

For Tibetan exiles who call this Himalayan hill town home, the win was more than a musical accolade; it was a diplomatic and spiritual validation. The community termed it a “historic milestone” that would amplify his core tenets of karuna (compassion) and the “oneness of humanity”.

Tenzin Tsundue, a Tibetan writer and activist, noted that the award transcends technical merit. “This Grammy recognises not just the tone and tenor of the Dalai Lama, but pays tribute to the content of a voice that has become a universal inspiration for love,” Tsundue said. “For the first time, the Grammys have awarded a voice that looks inward to work outward for the wellbeing of humanity.”

Dolma Tsering Teykhang, the deputy speaker of the Tibetan parliament-in-exile, said that the recognition serves as a pointed rebuttal to Beijing’s decades-long campaign to marginalise the Nobel Peace Prize laureate. “It sends a powerful signal to the Chinese leadership,” Teykhang said. “At a time of significant internal upheaval within China, the global recognition of a leader who possesses no physical nation and lives in exile speaks volumes.”

While this is the Dalai Lama’s first win, the Tibetan spiritual tradition is no stranger to the recording academy. In 2004, the monks of the Sherab Ling monastery in Himachal Pradesh won a Grammy at the 46th edition for Sacred Tibetan Chants. However, the Dalai Lama’s personal win carries a different weight, particularly for the younger generation.

Tenzin Lekdhen of Students for a Free Tibet (SFT) said that the news of the nomination earlier had already sparked celebrations among Tibetans living under Chinese rule. “China has made sustained efforts to damage His Holiness’s image globally,” Lekdhen said. “This recognition proves that our allies will not back down from celebrating a legacy of peace.”