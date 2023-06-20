Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Yoga Day rehearsal sets in at Chandigarh’s Rock Garden

Yoga Day rehearsal sets in at Chandigarh’s Rock Garden

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 20, 2023 02:47 AM IST

A diverse array of yoga associations and non-governmental organisations participated in the rehearsal, showcasing their commitment to the promotion of yoga and well-being

In the wake of the 9th International Yoga Day (IDY) on June 21, the directorate of AYUSH organised a rehearsal of the yoga protocol at the Rock Garden on Monday.

Yoga Day rehearsal underway at Rock Garden, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)
The event will take place at Rock Garden, Phase-III. This year’s IDY will be commemorated under the theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” emphasising the global unity and harmony that yoga promotes.

The 9th IDY serves as a significant platform to celebrate the ancient practice of yoga and its profound impact on physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. By bringing together yoga enthusiasts, professionals and organisations, the UT administration aims to foster a sense of unity and solidarity in the pursuit of holistic wellness.

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the chief guest while Union jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will attend the event as guest of honour.

A total of 1,000 participants would perform at Rock Garden whereas a huge number of participants would do yoga at about 100 other locations in the city.

