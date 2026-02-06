GMADA allows transfer, registration of flats in Pancham Society

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has decided to process cases related to transfer of flats, execution of sale deeds, mortgage of property and other related services in Pancham Society, Sector 68. The decision applies only to flat owners who have no dues pending with GMADA and have obtained no dues certificate from the authority. The decision applies only to flat owners who have no dues pending with GMADA and have obtained no dues certificate from the authority. (File)

Society’s flat owners had been seeking permission for execution of sale deeds, transfer of ownership and mortgage of flats, as they were facing difficulties due to various reasons.

GMADA had allotted land measuring approximately 42,600 square yards to the Pancham Cooperative House Building Society in Sector 68. The allotment was later resumed due to failure of the society to deposit instalments of the land cost. Subsequently, following representations from society members, GMADA allowed recovery of outstanding dues from members on a pro-rata basis and granted them individual ownership rights by executing conveyance deeds in their favour.

GMADA issued No Dues Certificates to members who deposited the required dues and executed the conveyance deeds as per the decision. These members are eligible for transfer of ownership, execution of sale deeds and other related services.

Members who failed to deposit the dues continue to be treated as defaulters. GMADA said it is taking action against defaulters, including issuance of notices for recovery of pending amounts.