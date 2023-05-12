Shorter airport route: GMADA announces 55-crore award for land acquired at 3 villages

The Greater Mohali Development Authority (GMADA) has announced a total award of ₹55.23 crore for land acquired at three villages, paving the way for work to begin on the shorter route to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport via Sector 66-A. As per the letter issued by GMADA, it has released a total of ₹ 55.23 crore for the nearly 17 acres acquired in Kambali, Kambala and Rurka villages for the shorter airport route. (HT File Photo)

Having completed the land acquisition process, the authority plans to begin construction work in June. The 164-foot-wide road is part of the Mohali Master Plan.

As per the letter issued by GMADA, it has released a total of ₹55.23 crore for the nearly 17 acres acquired in Kambali, Kambala and Rurka villages.

While a compensation of ₹3.98 crore per acre has been issued for Kambali village, it is ₹4.41 crore per acre for Kambala village and ₹3.81 crore per acre for Rurka village.

The order reads that certain land pieces were owned by developers and promoters, who will be compensated as per government policy. Among these developers are Sukham Infrastructure Private Limited, DS Buildtech and JLPL Private Limited.

Besides, over ₹13 lakh have been released as compensation for structures, such as tubewells, kutcha houses, and fruit and non-fruit bearing trees.

The around 5-km new route will allow commuters from Chandigarh and Mohali to head to the airport via the road in front of Bawa White House, instead of taking the longer route via Airport Road. This will bring down the 18-km distance from Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh, to the airport in Mohali by more than 5 km.

At present, commuters have to head all the way to the T-junction near the Indian School of Business, after passing by Bawa White House, to turn left towards Airport Chowk, where they again have to turn left towards the airport.