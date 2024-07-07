GMADA asks Mohali mall owner to demolish illegal 10th floor

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has asked Mohali Walk mall in Sector 62 to demolish construction done on the 10th floor, terming it “more than permissible construction”. Mohali Walk mall has come up on approximately 2 acres of prime land opposite the PUDA building in Sector 62, less than a km from Chandigarh border. (HT Photo)

The GMADA estate officer (EO) has issued the demolition notice to PP Buildwell Pvt Ltd, a Delhi-based firm, restraining it from using or occupying the floor in question before demolition.

“The non-compliance of the above mentioned directions will result in cancellation of the allotted site without giving any further notice,” reads the notice, issued by Khushdil Sandhu, the estate officer, GMADA, whose copy is with HT.

The mall has come up on approximately 2 acres of prime land opposite the PUDA building in Sector 62, less than a km from Chandigarh border. Many commercial activities have already started in the building, constructed by PP Buildwell Private Limited, a firm based out of Pitampura, Delhi.

According to GMADA, the firm was permitted to raise construction only up to ninth floor, as per PUDA Building Rules, 2013. “Since the firm constructed more than approved or sanctioned limits, they will have to demolish the 10th floor and cannot use it for any purpose,” a senior GMADA officer said.

Meanwhile, mall owner Avinash Puri said he had challenged the demolition orders and filed an appeal before the GMADA chief administrator that remained pending. “The construction is legal as per the norms of the Punjab government. We will also approach the court if needed,” he asserted.

Fee for violations estimated at ₹6.38 crore

As per a GMADA report, a floor area ratio (FAR) of 2.95 was approved for the mall, which GMADA, through an inspection, found has been taken up to 3.287.

“The total compounding fee to be charged against the compoundable violations on the basis of the observations made by the committee comes out to be ₹6,38,78,996,” the GMADA report stated.

Puri, however, maintained that the mall has already paid ₹6.38 crore compounding fee for the excess covered area to the development authority. “Initially GMADA asked me to submit ₹2 crore compounding fee, then they changed the fee to ₹10 crore and eventually ordered me to pay ₹6.38 crore. They have charged ₹4 crore in excess, which we will challenge in court,” he claimed.

As per an inquiry report of GMADA (in possession of HT), the builder was required to provide parking for 573 equivalent car space (ECS) against the 2.95 FAR, as per the approved building plan, along with additional parking of 29 ECS, reads the report communicated to the company on May 5. Puri claimed to have increased the parking.

The report also highlights construction against the approved plan on the ninth floor and the builder was directed to bring the construction in conformity with the allotment letter.