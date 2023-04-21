GMADA employee, aide booked for theft at Purab Premium Apartments

A day after the security staff at Purab Premium Apartments nabbed a GMADA employee and his accomplice while stealing electricity material and scaffoldings on Wednesday, the Sohana police booked the duo for theft on Thursday. RWA president Col Dalwinder Singh (retd) said around 6 pm on Wednesday, the security staff had spotted the GMADA employee and his aide dumping the material in a Mahindra Bolero with Punjab town planning department sticker. (Getty images)

Investigating officer Jaswant Singh said the accused, Satvir Singh, 37, an employee of GMADA and a resident of Darshan Vihar, Sector 68, and Gurvinder Singh, 38, a resident of Dhurai village, Sector 101, were transporting the stolen goods in a government vehicle to avoid suspicion.

RWA president Col Dalwinder Singh (retd) said around 6 pm on Wednesday, the security staff had spotted the duo dumping the material in a Mahindra Bolero with Punjab town planning department sticker.

On noticing the security staff, the accused tried to flee, but the staff sealed the gate and nabbed the culprits red-handed, before handing them over to the police. The government vehicle used for the crime was also impounded.

During preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to have stolen scrap material from the apartments twice in the past.

Sohana station house officer Sumit Mour said the accused were produced before a court and sent to two-day police remand.

A case under Sections 379 (theft), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 411 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.