GMADA holds draw of lots for 289 plots at Eco City-2

Published on Jan 20, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Over 250 eligible applicants were allotted plot numbers through GMADA’s draw of lots that was held at the community centre in Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88

GMADA conducted the draw for lots for allotment of 289 residential plots at Eco City-2. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Thursday conducted the draw for lots for allotment of 289 residential plots at Eco City-2.

According to officials, over 250 eligible applicants were allotted plot numbers through the draw that was held at the community centre in Purab Premium Apartments, Sector 88.

“The remaining plots will be auctioned after deciding a date. The draw was videographed and held in a transparent manner,” said Khushdil Singh, estate officer, GMADA.

The plots allotted are 200, 300, 400, 450, 500, 1,000 and 2,000 square yards in size and have an allotment price of 25,000 per square yard.

Details of the eligible letter of intent (Lol) holders has been uploaded on www.gmada.gov.in. According to officials, 25% of the total amount, including 10% earnest money, for the plots has already been charged from the eligible candidates. Another 15% payment needs to be made within 30 days of issuance of LoI.

