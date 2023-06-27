Purab Apartment extension scheme: GMADA invites applications for 550 ready-to-move flats

Nearly six years after it launched the Purab Apartment scheme in Sector 88, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has announced an extension of the project and invited applications from prospective buyers for 550 ready-to-move flats. The applications will be accepted between June 30 and July 31, 2023.

GMADA had constructed 1,620 flats in Phase-1 of the project, launched in 2017 (HT Files)

Of the total available flats, 220 are three-bedroom flats, which will cost around ₹1 crore, 200 are two-bedroom flats priced at ₹80 lakh each and 130 one-bedroom flats, costing ₹54 lakh each.

GMADA had constructed 1,620 flats in Phase-1 of the project, launched in 2017. As many as 954 houses have already been allotted, out of which 590 allottees have even taken possession. The rest either remain unsold or have been surrendered by the buyers. The project has 27 towers of 60 flats each. At present, there are 700 ready-to-move flats in Purab Premium Apartments, out of which applications have been invited for 550.

GMADA chief administrator Rajeev Gupta said, “We have given the prospective buyers a month’s time – June 30 t0 July 31-- for submitting applications. The apartments are in ready-to-move stage and possession will be given only on payment of 25% of the total price.”

Speaking about the project, he said, “All apartments are north-east facing and open from both sides so occupants can enjoy cross-ventilation and natural light throughout the day. The project is coming up on 37 acres and is easily accessible from the international airport, district administrative complex, renowned educational and health institutes.

Over 650 families are already residing here, stated Gupta.

Speaking about other facilities available to residents, he said, “There will electricity back-up and 24-hour water supply for residents. Recreational facilities like yoga, meditation hall and sports facilities like lawn tennis court, skating rink, badminton court, basketball court, volleyball court, all-weather swimming pool, and have been provisioned in the project.”

The brochures can be purchased from single-window service counter in PUDA Bhawan, Sector 62, Mohali, said Gupta. It is pertinent to mention here that Purab Apartments has remained in the news, with residents complaining of poor facilities and unsafe surroundings.

