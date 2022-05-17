GMADA razes 40-year-old illegal market in Mohali’s Phase 1, frees 4 acres
The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) on Monday carried out a demolition drive at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Market in Phase 1 and reclaimed around four acres of government land.
Officials said around 50 illegal temporary shops had come up at the market over four decades back.
A GMADA team, along with police force, reached the area around 11 am and began the demolition drive an hour later after allowing the encroachers to remove their belongings. The drive continued till 3.30 pm, amid sloganeering by protesting shopkeepers.
“The encroachers were given three days to remove their belongings. On Monday, a GMADA team, led by around 10 officials, razed the illegal shops with police support,” said Mankanwal Singh Chahal, estate officer, GMADA.
He added that GMADA had served eviction notices on the shopkeepers in 2003 as well, following which they had approached the court. “Their petition was dismissed in 2020. But following the Covid-19 outbreak, the court in its blanket orders restrained evictions till March 2022 by any authority,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised the AAP-led Punjab government for “snatching the shopkeepers’ livelihood”.
BJP state executive member Sanjeev Vashisht said, “Before demolishing the market in Phase 1, the government should have provided alternative space to the shopkeepers. People here have been earning their living by running businesses for the last 40 years. It is absolutely inappropriate to remove them like this.”
-
₹25-lakh relief for kin of biker killed in crash with stray cattle in Chandigarh
Over five years after a 45-year-old man was killed in a road accident involving stray cattle in Chandigarh, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded a compensation of ₹25.27 lakh to hThe victim, Sanjeev Kumar'sPinjore-based family. The victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was riding pillion on the motorcycle of his colleague, Rajesh Kumar, while returning home from work on March 14, 2017, when the two-wheeler crashed into a stray cow.
-
Selling substandard water purifier costs company ₹6,000
Holding a water purifier company, its retailer and service company guilty of selling a substandard product and deficiency in services, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Chandigarh, has awarded ₹3,000 compensation to a Chandigarh resident. The commission also directed Kent RO Systems Ltd, Noida; retailer Surindra Audio Video Centre, Chandigarh; and Smart Services, Panchkula, to refund ₹14,300, the cost of a resident of Sector 34ulty water purifier, theShashi Shekhar, along with ₹3,000 as litigation costs.
-
Half way into May, Chandigarh tricity’s Covid cases already higher than March, April
Amid fluctuations in tricity's daily Covid-19 cases, the infection tally in May so far has already surpassed that in March and April. In March, 180 cases were reported in Chandigarh, followed by 133 in Mohali and 90 in Panchkula. Subsequently, in April, the figures had dipped to 140 in Chandigarh, 102 in Mohali and 50 in Panchkula, before climbing again in May. The last fatality was reported by Mohali on March 2.
-
At 31.4°C, Chandigarh experiences hottest May night since 2016
After a blistering maximum temperature of over 43C on Saturday and Sunday, Chandigarh also recorded its hottest May night since 2016 on the intervening night between Sunday and Monday. At 31.4C, the night temperature was highest since 31.5C on May 20, 2016, and also a first this year. It was officially declared as a “severe warm night” by the India Meteorological Department.
-
Cadre war: Give security charge back to SSP Manisha Chaudhary, Haryana tells Chandigarh admn
UT administration's decision to take away the charge of senior superintendent of police (SSP, Security) from city's first woman SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary has not gone down well with the Haryana government that has termed it “dilution of powers” of Haryana officers. In the reshuffle of IPS officers posted in the city on May 9, the charge of SSP (Security) was taken from Chaudhary and given to DANIPS-cadre officer Manoj Kumar Meena.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics