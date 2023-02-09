GMADA to auction 77 properties in Mohali

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) will be offering 77 properties located in different parts of Mohali in its upcoming e-auction.

Punjab Housing and Urban Development minister Aman Arora said the e-auction will commence at 9 am on February 17 and conclude at 1 pm on March 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The total reserve price of all properties offered in the e-auction stands at around ₹2,100 crore, an official said.

The minister said GMADA will be offering a mixed bag of properties, including six group housing sites, one school site, one hotel site, one nursing home site, nine IT Industrial plots, two commercial chunk sites, and 57 SCOs and booths. These sites are situated in Aerocity, Sector 83-Alpha, Sector 66-Beta, IT City Sector 101-Alpha and other locations in the district.”

He said interested participants can visit the e-auction portal https://puda.e-auctions.in for details pertaining to properties available for bidding. Bidders can send queries vis e-mail at “helpdesk@gmada.gov.in”.

“The procedure of registration to participate in the bidding process, payment schedule, size of sites, location, etc., will be uploaded on the portal before commencement of the e-auction. There will be no bar on the number of bids to be placed and bids can be revised multiple times,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GMADA will allot the sites to successful bidders on receiving 10% payment of the final bidding price and possession of sites will be handed over as per terms and conditions of the auction policy, stated the minister.