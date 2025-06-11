GMADA gets cracking to fix Mohali’s sanitation mess

Responding to public grievances over deteriorating infrastructure, poor sanitation, and lack of cleanliness in several sectors under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), chief administrator Vishesh Sarangal has deployed junior engineers (JEs) to directly oversee maintenance and hygiene standards in GMADA-controlled areas. JEs posted in their respective sectors will conduct routine inspections of roads, green belts, parks and other civic assets. (HT File)

Sarangal emphasised that GMADA bears full responsibility for maintaining public spaces it has developed. “It is GMADA’s responsibility to ensure the cleanliness and upkeep of areas it has developed. No leniency will be shown towards officers or staff found neglecting these duties,” he said.

In a move to enhance accountability, Anmol Singh Dhaliwal, additional chief administrator-2, GMADA, has been appointed as the nodal officer for monitoring infrastructure upkeep and sanitation across GMADA’s urban estates. He will supervise field inspections and receive regular updates from designated JEs.

As per the new directive, JEs posted in their respective sectors will conduct routine inspections of roads, green belts, parks and other civic assets. They are also tasked with coordinating with sanitation contractors to ensure cleanliness standards are met and are required to submit periodic status reports to the nodal officer.

The chief administrator has also issued detailed internal instructions to staff handling sanitation and infrastructure. He warned that future lapses would attract strict disciplinary action. “Any official found guilty of dereliction of duty will be dealt with firmly,” he said.

Sarangal clarified that many parts of Mohali fall outside the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, making it GMADA’s sole duty to provide essential civic services in those areas. “Our responsibility doesn’t end with land development. We must also address post-development issues such as sanitation and infrastructure to ensure that residents living in these sectors receive essential civic services,” he added.

The GMADA sectors under the purview of this new directive include: Sectors 81, 84, 85, 86, Aerocity, 90, 91, 92, 92 Alpha, 93, IT City, 87, 88, 89, 94, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 102, 103, 104, 105, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 74 Alpha, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, 122, 123, 124, 125, 126, and Sectors in New Chandigarh including 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and 24.