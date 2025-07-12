GMCH fails to recover 15 lakh from B-block canteen contractor

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is on the verge of losing ₹15 lakh to a Panchkula-based contractor who was running the canteen in B-block of the hospital. The official questioned why the hospital administration did not act sooner. (HT File)

The contractor, Tarsem Gupta, M/s Raunak hospitalities, Abdulpur, Pinjore, Panchkula, had faltered on the monthly rent on multiple occasions and by November 2024, his outstanding amount had run into ₹59.5 lakh. The hospital administration recovered a part of it by forfeiting his security deposit of ₹28.7 lakh in January 2025, but ₹15 lakh still remains unpaid. The contractor was finally blacklisted in June.

Those in the know of the tender technicalities are criticising the hospital’s alleged leniency in the matter. One such official said the outstanding amount is usually not allowed to cross the security deposit as it poses challenges in recovery. The official questioned why the hospital administration did not act sooner.

The said official further said the contractor took the hospital for a ride. GMCH had first issued a notice to the contractor in September 2024, and a termination letter on November 18, 2024, citing the ₹59.50 lakh dues. However, it put the termination on hold after the contractor assured payment by December 10. But instead of paying up, the contractor moved the district court against the termination. The court dismissed his plea on March 17, 2025, after which he vacated the canteen. Since then, the canteen has been non-functional, leaving patients and attendants visiting the outpatient department (OPD) in the lurch, besides causing a huge revenue loss to the government exchequer. The B-block canteen is the biggest of all three canteens in the institute and fetches the highest rent.

Director principal of the institute, Dr AK Atri said, “As per procedure, we have written to the local authority for recovery of the dues from the defaulter. The amount will be recovered.”

However, the DC can act only if the contractor owns property in Chandigarh. DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “We will get the matter examined. We will see whether the firm or company owns any property in Chandigarh. In case they do, their property will be declared as arrears of land revenue. In case the company does not have any property in Chandigarh, we will send the case back to GMCH administration.”

The notice of the estate branch of GMCH-32 shows the contractor’s address as Pinjore, Panchkula.