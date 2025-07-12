Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

GMCH fails to recover 15 lakh from B-block canteen contractor

ByPriyanka Thakur, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:36 AM IST

Those in the know of the tender technicalities are criticising the hospital’s alleged leniency in the matter; one such official said the outstanding amount is usually not allowed to cross the security deposit as it poses challenges in recovery

Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, is on the verge of losing 15 lakh to a Panchkula-based contractor who was running the canteen in B-block of the hospital.

The official questioned why the hospital administration did not act sooner. (HT File)
The official questioned why the hospital administration did not act sooner. (HT File)

The contractor, Tarsem Gupta, M/s Raunak hospitalities, Abdulpur, Pinjore, Panchkula, had faltered on the monthly rent on multiple occasions and by November 2024, his outstanding amount had run into 59.5 lakh. The hospital administration recovered a part of it by forfeiting his security deposit of 28.7 lakh in January 2025, but 15 lakh still remains unpaid. The contractor was finally blacklisted in June.

Those in the know of the tender technicalities are criticising the hospital’s alleged leniency in the matter. One such official said the outstanding amount is usually not allowed to cross the security deposit as it poses challenges in recovery. The official questioned why the hospital administration did not act sooner.

The said official further said the contractor took the hospital for a ride. GMCH had first issued a notice to the contractor in September 2024, and a termination letter on November 18, 2024, citing the 59.50 lakh dues. However, it put the termination on hold after the contractor assured payment by December 10. But instead of paying up, the contractor moved the district court against the termination. The court dismissed his plea on March 17, 2025, after which he vacated the canteen. Since then, the canteen has been non-functional, leaving patients and attendants visiting the outpatient department (OPD) in the lurch, besides causing a huge revenue loss to the government exchequer. The B-block canteen is the biggest of all three canteens in the institute and fetches the highest rent.

Director principal of the institute, Dr AK Atri said, “As per procedure, we have written to the local authority for recovery of the dues from the defaulter. The amount will be recovered.”

However, the DC can act only if the contractor owns property in Chandigarh. DC Nishant Kumar Yadav said, “We will get the matter examined. We will see whether the firm or company owns any property in Chandigarh. In case they do, their property will be declared as arrears of land revenue. In case the company does not have any property in Chandigarh, we will send the case back to GMCH administration.”

The notice of the estate branch of GMCH-32 shows the contractor’s address as Pinjore, Panchkula.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / GMCH fails to recover 15 lakh from B-block canteen contractor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On