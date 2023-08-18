GMCH MD/MD admissions: First counselling quashed after confusion over seat allocation

A day after Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, held the first state counselling session for MD/MS admissions on Wednesday, the institute on Thursday quashed the round after seat-allocation confusion and announced it will be held afresh on August 18. During the first counselling session on August 16, confusion stemmed over conversion of economically weaker section (EWS) seats into general category seats. (HT Photo)

As per the prospectus, of the total 148 seats, 72 seats are allocated to all-India quota, while the remaining 72 (SC:10, General: 62 and EWS: 4) are earmarked for state quota. State quota is further divided into two categories: IP Pool and the UT Chandigarh Pool, both comprising 36+2 (EWS) seats each.

As per the recent orders from UT health secretary Yashpal Garg, an IP Pool candidate should firstly be adjusted against the seats of preferred branch available in IP Pool. However, if the preferred branch is not available, then, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria of UT Pool, the candidate can be considered for the branch of preferred choice under UT Pool.

However, during the first counselling session on August 16, confusion stemmed over conversion of economically weaker section (EWS) seats into general category seats.

In the official note, GMCH director-principal Dr Jasbinder Kaur said, “Since there was no applicant for EWS seats in either IP Pool or UT Pool, it was decided to convert the EWS seats into general category seats during the first counselling itself and candidates were provided the option to exercise their choices for these converted seats. However, the converted seats were not integrated into the total general category seat count, leading to misunderstandings among candidates.”

“After completion of counselling, a candidate indicated that there was some confusion among the candidates regarding conversion of EWS seats into general category seats, prompting a detailed discussion. The issue was discussed in detail by the PG Admission Committee and it was realised that these converted seats should have been added in the particular branch of the general category seats for the sake of better clarity. There is a possibility that some of the candidates could not have exercised their available option correctly because of the confusion,” GMCH officials said.

The PG Admission Committee, however, unanimously acknowledged the error and made the decision to conduct a re-counseling session on August 18 at 11 am to give fair chance to all candidates.

All candidates who participated in the counselling on August 16 and were deemed eligible by the scrutiny committee are strongly advised to attend the re-counseling session. This step is intended to rectify any potential discrepancies that might have arisen due to the earlier confusion and to provide every candidate with a just and unbiased chance to secure their preferred seats.

