GMCH-32: 60% spike in admissions to paediatric ward in Sept

Admissions to the paediatric ward of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, have seen a 60% uptick in the last month.

Since September, around 80 children in the age group of 1 month to 18 years have been consulting the hospital’s paediatric ward daily, with most of them suffering from fever. Of these, 25 have had to get admitted, due to health complications and severity of the ailment.

“Earlier, 50 paediatric patients were consulting the hospital daily and most of them were being given consultation in the outpatient department (OPDs). Only 10 to 12 patients of the total were getting admitted. Since September, the daily consultations have risen to 80, with most of them complaining of fever,” said Dr Vishal Guglani, head of paediatrics, GMCH-32.

Health experts believe that the spike is mainly due to the dengue outbreak in Chandigarh and neighbouring states. In the last three weeks, the hospital recorded 15 deaths within the paediatric population.

Dr Guglani added, “Cases of fever among the paediatric population are rising mainly because of the dengue outbreak. Also, viral fever is very common during this season. Besides, infants are catching fever due to acute respiratory infections. The other reasons behind the surge in hospital admissions are snake bites and routine ailments like diabetes. Deaths among the paediatric population occurred due to chronic diseases and late admission to the hospital.”

The authorities also said that tertiary care hospitals are getting referrals from other government and private hospitals, which is increasing the caseload at GMCH-32.

Chandigarh director of health services Dr Suman Singh, said, “Hospitals witness a rush of patients complaining of fever every year in September and October. This is a season where catching fever is common due to viral infection, dengue or malaria. Not only the paediatric population, but adults also get infected. The cases increase annually and there is no specific reason for the hike in admissions this year.”

Airing similar views, Dr Surjeet Singh, head of advanced paediatric centre, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), said, “The period between July and mid-October is crucial as seasonal diseases grip the states. Due to dengue, malaria and viral infections, children get sick and need hospital admission every year. We are well equipped to provide better medical facilities.”

Chandigarh records 47 dengue cases in past nine days

The Chandigarh health department has registered 47 confirmed cases of dengue in the last nine days, taking this year’s total caseload to 125 till Thursday. No death has been reported so far.

Cases of dengue, a mosquito-borne viral disease, started spiralling in the city after spells of rain. The total infection count was 265 last year, 286 in 2019 and 301 in 2018. Chandigarh had reported 1,951 dengue cases in 2017, the worst figures since 2015.