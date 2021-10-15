GMCH-32 patient found dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 30

An accident victim, admitted at GMCH, Sector 32, was found dead at a bus stop in Sector 30 on Thursday morning. Police said the deceased, who remains unidentified, was brought from Rajpura and had escaped from the hospital. He was found dead in a half-naked state, with the nasogastric tube and catheter still intact. The body was sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

More news in brief

Unattended earthen lamp leaves Zirakpur flat gutted

Mohali An unattended earthen lamp led to a fire in a flat at Imperial Residency housing society in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur, on Thursday evening. Most of the furniture was gutted in the fire before it was doused by four fire tenders. Three fire tenders had to be brought in from Panchkula and one from Dera Bassi, as both trucks from Zirakpur were stationed at a hotel where Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi was attending a private function.

Undertrial escapes from PGIMER, two cops booked

Chandigarh Two Haryana Police cops were booked after an undertrial escaped from their custody at PGIMER on Wednesday. The accused, Rajat Arora, 26, of Yamunanagar, had been getting treatment at the hospital since October 10. Facing cases of sexual assault and kidnapping, Arora escaped due to the negligence of assistant sub-inspector Raghvir Singh and constable Amit Singh, complained inspector Ram Phal of Yamunanagar. A case was registered against the cops and the undertrial.

Two minors among 4 nabbed for snatching chain

Chandigarh Police have arrested four people, including two juveniles, for snatching a youth’s silver chain in Manimajra. The chain was recovered from the accused, Sushil, 19, Aditya Kumar Acharya, 21, both residents of New Indira Colony, Manimajra, and the two minor boys, both aged 17. They had snatched the chain from Vicky Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, shortly after Wednesday midnight while he was walking back home after watching Ramlila at New Indira Colony. A case under Section 379A of the IPC was registered.

Parking contractor fined ₹40,000

Chandigarh The municipal corporation has fined a contractor ₹40,000 after finding haphazard parking in Sectors 17 and 22. A fine of ₹20,000 was imposed for each parking lot following an inspection. The drive will continue with regular checks.

Two teachers hurt in hit-and-run: Car driver still at large

Chandigarh Police are searching for a car driver who sped away after hitting a scooter and leaving two women injured on the Sector 44/45 dividing road on Wednesday. The victims, Kamalpreet Kaur and Suman Chaudhary, both teachers at Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, were taken to the Sector-45 civil hospital with injuries. The unidentified car driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC.

Chandigarh IMD centre open for students from Oct 18 to 24

Chandigarh The India Meteorological Department (IMD) centre in Sector 39-C will be open for visits by school, college and university students from October 18 to 24 as part of Union government’s Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. Those interested can contact the centre at chandimet@yahoo.com or 0172-262-9984.

Cong opposes Ordnance Factory’s corporatisation

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Congress has decided to oppose the corporatisation of the Ordnance Cable Factory, Industrial Area, Phase 1. City Congress chief Subash Chawla said, “Laws are so strict that if the employees raise their voice, they will be fired. Congress will oppose the corporatisation ceremony in Sector 29 on Friday.”

Teen boy missing for four days

Chandigarh A 16-year-old boy has been missing from his uncle’s residence in Sector 25 since October 11. His uncle, 36, told the police that the teen was living with him since his parents’ death, and had not returned home since October 11. A case under Section 363 of the IPC was registered.

Woman, man nabbed with illicit liquor

Chandigarh A woman and a man were caught with illicit liquor at Colony Number 4 in separate cases on Wednesday. Mahendro, 58, who lives in the colony, was found carrying 20 bottles of countrymade liquor near the public toilet in the area, while another resident, Sanjay Kumar, alias Hanuman, was caught with 19 bottles near Shiv Mandir. Separate FIRs under the Excise Act were registered.

Legal aid clinic held at Sri Sukhmani College of Law

Mohali A legal aid clinic was organised at Sri Sukhmani College of Law on Wednesday. People from 15 villages in Dera Bassi were provided free legal aid at the event, where Rajinder Singh Rai, district and sessions judge-cum-chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Mohali, was the chief guest.

Graduate constituency: Counting of votes on Oct 18

CHANDIGARH With the second phase of polling for the registered graduate constituency of Panjab University (PU) senate scheduled on October 17, the counting of votes will start at the varsity’s gymnasium hall at 2pm on October 18. Candidate or a person authorised by them can remain present at the venue. On October 17, polling will be held at 61 polling booths. The first phase was held on September 26 at 211 booths.

National Youth Parliament begins at Chandigarh University

Mohali A two-day National Youth Parliament began at Chandigarh University (CU), Gharuan, on Thursday. Titled “Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar National Youth Parliament”, it is being attended by over 2,000 students from 317 universities. Addressing the students virtually, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, “Such discussions and dialogues are the greatest strength of our democracy.”

Chandigarh health secretary inspects Kaimbwala health centre

CHANDIGARH UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Thursday directed director, health services, Dr Suman Singh to prepare a list of urgent repair works at all health and wellness centres after a surprise inspection of the Kaimbwala health and wellness centre. While Garg found the healthcare staff present at their duties, some issues with cleanliness and maintenance were reported. “Toilets need immediate attention as they are in unhygienic condition and even some windows were broken. Also, the malaria unit needs to be repaired and cleaned in urgency as the healthcare staff is finding difficulty to operate from such untidy rooms,” Garg said.