GMDA’s assistant manager among five held in 3 separate bribery cases in Haryana

Acting on three different complaints, the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested four officials and a private person, including an assistant manager of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), an inspector of cooperation department, two employees of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, for allegedly accepting bribes of ₹ 65,000.

The accused have been arrested from Gurugram, Faridabad and Yamunanagar districts. An official spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Bureau said that in the first case the ACB team has arrested Gajraj Singh, posted as an assistant manager in the horticulture wing of the GMDA, while accepting a bribe of ₹5,000. Complainant Usman, who runs a shop in Sector 90 of Gurugram, alleged that the accused had demanded ₹5,000 bribe per month so that he could run the shop without any problems. After getting a complaint, the ACB team conducted a raid and arrested the accused accepting a bribe of ₹5,000.

In another case, the ACB team arrested Mukesh Kumar, inspector of the cooperation department posted in Faridabad, and a private accountant of Group Housing Cooperative Society while accepting ₹40,000 from the complainant. The accused was demanding a bribe from the complainant in lieu of changing flat ownership from the last buyer in cooperative society and the ACB team laid a trap and arrested them red-handed with ₹40,000.

The spokesperson said that in the third case an accountant and clerk a of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department posted in Yamunanagar district have been arrested for accepting ₹20,000 as bribe in lieu of releasing the commission of a depot holder.

In his complaint Gulab Singh alleged that the accountant, Vikas Chand was demanding ₹20,000 in lieu of releasing the balance commission of a ration depot, registered in the name of the wife of the complainant.

The ACB team arrested Vikash with the bribe money and later on the basis of a recording and disclosure statement of Vikas, the team also found the involvement of clerk Azad Singh and he was also arrested on corruption charges.

The accused have been booked under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is underway, added the spokesperson.