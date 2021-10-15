Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / GMSH OPD registration at nine more sampark centres from October 18
chandigarh news

GMSH OPD registration at nine more sampark centres from October 18

The Chandigarh administration will soon extend the facility of OPD registration for GMSH, GMCH and PGIMER to all sampark centres
FOr GMSH OPD registration, Chandigarh residents can walk in to the sampark centres at Sectors 10, 15, 40, 43, Industrial Area in Phase 1, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Bapu Dham, Mani Majra and Maloya, from 8am to 11am (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 03:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In an effort to streamline and make easy the process of making outpatient (OPD) cards for Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, the UT administration on Thursday decided to open OPD registrations at nine more sampark centres from October 18 (Monday).

Initially, the facility was started at the sampark centre in Sector 15 as a pilot project. From Monday onwards, people can walk-in to the sampark centres at Sectors 10, 15, 40, 43, Industrial Area in Phase 1, Dhanas, Mauli Jagran, Bapu Dham, Mani Majra and Maloya, from 8am to 11am.

Residents can pay 10 to get their OPD registration card from these sampark centres, without any delay.

The UT administration will soon extend the facility to all sampark centres of Chandigarh. The walk-in registration will continue to remain available at the GMSH-16, without any change.

On Thursday, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “The UT administration and the health department are making efforts to extend the OPD registration facility for Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, and the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), so that people need not wait in long queues at the hospitals. We are working on it and will start the facility in the coming time.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh traffic police issue parking advisory for Dussehra

Abhinav Bindra is Chandigarh’s face of Swachh Survekshan 2022

Mobility plan for Chandigarh: Fix road map for consultant selection by next week, directs adviser

Mandi bypoll | We don’t need helpless leaders:Jai Ram’s jibe at Pratibha Singh
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP