GMSH-16 gets NQAS certification, 50 lakh grant

Recognising its high standard of quality and performance, the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MOHFW) has approved National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification for the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

The ministry also certified health and wellness centres (HWCs) in Dadumajra and Mauli Jagran for extending quality health care services. A team from the Union ministry had inspected hospital and HWCs in May and had made an assessment based on infection control, provisions, patient rights, infrastructure, hospital support services, clinical services, quality management systems, and outcome indicators.

Chandigarh health services director Dr Suman Singh said, “GMSH-16 is a 500-bedded hospital and as per NQAS guidelines, the hospital will get a ₹50 lakh grant, which will be used to upgrade patient-care facilities. Hospital staff will also be awarded funds for providing quality care to the patients. “GMSH-16 has a round-the-clock emergency and indoor facilities manned by specialists.”

Singh saidthe UT health department was working to upgrade other HWCs in the city so as to get them certified. “At present, Chandigarh already has 29 HWCs and five Ayush HWCs, while the health department is also upgrading nine outreach centres into HWCs, which will take the centre count to 43.”

The NQAS certification is for a period of three years, after which centres are re-inspected for renewal.