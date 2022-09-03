Goa police seals Sonali Phogat’s locker

: The Goa police team, probing the death of BP leader and actress Sonali Phogat, searched her house in Hisar for the third consecutive time on Friday and sealed the locker of an almirah after it failed to open it due to wrong passwords.

Goa police inspector Theron D’Costa said that Phogat’s family was asked about the password to the locker but they were not aware of it, following which her PA and accused in the case Sudhir Sangwan was asked about it virtually.

“He told different passwords twice but both the passwords were wrong. Hence, the locker was sealed,” D’Costa said.

The police official said they have collected some documents from Phogat’s house in Sant Nagar in Hisar and if required, they will again visit the banks and tehsil for more details about her accounts and property.

Phogat’s brother Vatan Dhaka said the Goa police have searched her room but they did not open Sangwan’s room.

“The Goa police are wasting time in the name of investigation. Sudhir will reveal everything. The police should ask him for the key to his room and search the same. We are not happy with the Goa police’s probe,” he said. ENDS

