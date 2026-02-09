Goal is to make animal husbandry modern, profitable: Haryana CM

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the state government aims to make animal husbandry modern, profitable and risk-free by strengthening animal health services, promoting advanced breed improvement and ensuring efficient milk collection and marketing systems. Saini said that under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, more than 35,000 livestock units have been established. (HT Photo)

Addressing a state-level livestock exhibition in Kurukshetra, Saini said veterinary and extension services are being taken to every village, while training and credit facilities are being expanded to increase farmers’ incomes and provide them direct access to markets.

Highlighting steps taken for conservation of the Murrah buffalo breed, the chief minister said owners of high milk-yielding Murrah buffaloes are being given cash incentives of up to ₹40,000. He added that livestock farmer credit cards are being provided for the purchase and rearing of animals, and so far 2.2 lakh such cards have been approved by banks, with ₹3,449 crore disbursed to livestock farmers across the state.

25% subsidy for mini dairies

Saini said that under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, more than 35,000 livestock units have been established. Under the Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Protsahan Yojana, incentives worth ₹70 crore have been given to cooperative milk producers. He said hi-tech and mini dairy schemes are being run for small farmers and rural youth, under which 14,168 dairies have been set up. A subsidy of 25% on the cost of animals is being given for opening mini dairies with up to 10 milch animals.

Under the scheme to provide employment to Scheduled Castes, a 50% subsidy is given for setting up dairies with two or three animals. To promote women empowerment, interest-free loans of up to ₹1 lakh are being provided under the Women Farmer Dairy Scheme. So far, 287 women farmer dairies have been established in the state.

₹106 crore insurance claims paid

Emphasising risk mitigation in animal husbandry, Saini said 15.33 lakh animals have been insured under the state scheme. Large animals can be insured for ₹100 to ₹300, while small animals can be insured for ₹25. Insurance for animals owned by Scheduled Caste livestock farmers is provided free of cost. Under the scheme, insurance claims amounting to ₹106 crore have been paid to about 26,000 livestock farmers so far.

Saini further said Haryana’s per capita daily milk availability stands at 1,128 grams, crediting livestock farmers for the achievement. He described animal husbandry as the backbone of the rural economy, adding that the state’s identity has been shaped by its progressive farmers, advanced breeds and scientific thinking. To strengthen animal healthcare, 70 mobile veterinary units are providing doorstep services, while 2,966 veterinary institutions are catering to 71.26 lakh animals across the state, he added.