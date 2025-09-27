Goal to provide quality power at affordable rates: HERC

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) chairman Nand Lal Sharma has said that the ultimate goal of the regulator was to chart a roadmap for providing 24x7 quality power at affordable rates. An HERC spokesperson said that the two power distribution companies, UHBVN and DHBVN have reported AT&C losses of 8.75% and 11.13% respectively, with UHBVN pledging to reduce losses further to 9%, below the 10% target set by regulator.

The HERC chairperson who spoke at the 32nd State Advisory Committee (SAC) meeting highlighted key challenges of reducing aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, integrating renewable energy, managing peak-hour demand, ensuring revenue recovery, and strengthening consumer grievance redressal mechanisms.

An HERC spokesperson said that the two power distribution companies, UHBVN and DHBVN have reported AT&C losses of 8.75% and 11.13% respectively, with UHBVN pledging to reduce losses further to 9%, below the 10% target set by regulator. Both utilities were lauded for ranking first and second nationally among distribution companies in the 2023-24 fiscal, with scores of 80.8 and 78.9.

The spokesperson said that Haryana Power Generation Corporation reported that coal stock remained adequate for over a month, with ash utilisation at Yamunanagar thermal power plant and Panipat thermal power plant in line with the norms.

Hr further said that with the peak demand expected to cross 15,500 MW, UHBVN presented an ambitious resource adequacy plan, projecting average power costs of ₹4.12– ₹4.52 per unit (long-term), ₹5.60 per unit (medium-term), and ₹5.87– ₹6.72 per unit (short-term) up to 2031-32.