God Blessing school student wins state-level letter-writing contest

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 24, 2023 04:32 AM IST

Pranav Dhiman was awarded a cash prize of ₹25,000 and has qualified for the “Dhai akhar national letter-writing competition”

Pranav Dhiman of God Blessing Senior Secondary Public School, Shakti Nagar, Lalru, bagged the first rank in the state-level “Dhai akhar letter-writing competition” organised by the department of posts, Sector 17, Chandigarh.

He clinched first place out of several students who competed in the competition.

Dhiman was awarded a cash prize of 25,000 and has qualified for the “Dhai akhar national letter-writing competition.”

Pranav giving credit to his parents and English teacher Rajeev Chanana, said, “It wouldn’t have been possible to win this award without Rajeev Chanana for teaching and guiding me.”

