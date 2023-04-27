15 mobiles seized in last 4 days from Goindwal jail

As many as 15 mobile phones were seized in the last four days from Goindwal Central Jail, which has been in the limelight for wrong reasons since its opening in December 2021.

One of the inmates, from whom a mobile was recovered, is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Seven mobile phones were recovered on Tuesday, while six mobiles were recovered on Saturday. Similarly, two mobiles were confiscated on Sunday.

After the recovery of the phones, the jail authorities nominated seven inmates and some unidentified persons. All the cases were registered at the Goindwal Sahib police station on the complaint of the jail authorities.

Besides the mobile phones, chargers, data cables, and earphones have also been recovered from the high-security jail.

On Tuesday, two separate cases were registered. One case was registered on the complaint of the assistant superintendent of the jail, Sushil Kumar. He said, “A touch screen mobile phone along with a charger was recovered from four inmates — Gursewak Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Gurlal Singh and Gurpreet Singh.”

Gurlal is facing a case under various Sections of the UAPA Act, Explosives Act and the Arms Act in Haryana.

Similarly, four unclaimed mobiles were recovered from ward number 1’s barrack number 5, during a search operation on Tuesday. One mobile was recovered from inmate Harjinder Singh of Jalandhar, who is facing charges under the NDPS Act.

On April 13, 12 mobiles were recovered from the jail. Besides the mobile phones, two sharp-edged weapons were also seized.

In February, two rival gangs—the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang—had clashed with each other in the prison. During the clash, two gangsters involved in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing were killed while three were injured.

Video clips of the clash also surfaced later on prompting the state government to arrest the prison’s top officers. The officials were later granted bail.

The jail has allegedly proven to be the safe haven for gangsters, smugglers and miscreants. Police had busted several rackets being running from the jail for smuggling drugs and weapons from across the weapons. Some killings were allegedly planned from the prison.