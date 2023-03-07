Goindwal jail clash: Granted bail in video case, jail officials now arrested for criminal conspiracy

TARN TARAN On Sunday, two video clips apparently recorded on mobile phones in the prison purportedly showing celebration by the Bishnoi gang over the death of their rival gang members had gone viral. (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

Five officials of Goindwal Central Jail, including a superintendent, who were granted bail a day after their arrests in a case of a viral video on Monday, have now been arrested for criminal conspiracy in the gang war inside the prison wherein two members of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria group were killed.

Gangsters Mandeep Singh alias Tufan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna, who were close associates of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, were killed allegedly by the members of Lawrence Bishnoi in the prison on February 26. Another gangster of the Bhagwanpuria gang Keshav was also injured in the clash.

On Sunday, two video clips apparently recorded on mobile phones in the prison purportedly showing celebration by the Bishnoi gang over the death of their rival gang members had gone viral. Taking stern action, the government ordered the arrested of jail superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar, additional suprintendent Vijay Kumar, assistant superintendent Harish Kumar, and assistant sub-inspector (ASIs) Joginder Singh and Harchand Singh.

The government had also suspended two more officials of the high security jail—additional superintendent Jaspal Singh Khaira and head constable Sawinder Singh for their apparent connivance and negligence in the viral video case.

The officials were also booked under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, Section 52 of the Prisons Act, sections 506 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Goindwal Sahib police station.

Initially, the case was registered against jail inmates, all associates of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including Manpreet Singh alias Bhau, Sachin Bhiwani alias Sachin Chaudhary, Ankit Latti alias Ankit Serra, Kashish alias Kuldeep, Rajinder alias Joker, Hardeep Singh alias Mamma, Baldev Singh alias Nikku, Deepak alias Mundi and Malkit Singh alias Kita.

On Monday, a Khadoor Sahib court granted bail to jail officials in the viral video case.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh Chahuan said: “The jail officers have been arrested in the clash case under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy). They were arrested as parents of the slain gangsters had alleged that the incident took place in collusion with jail officials. Further investigation is on.”

The court of duty magistrate (judicial magistrate first class), Tarn Taran, Ita Sodhi sent the jail officials to two-day police remand.

According to the police report added in the first information report (FIR), the clash had taken place in connivance of jail officials. The report, the copy of which is with HT, said mobile phones were also recovered from the accused after the gang war. “Had the inmates not talked on phone with their gang leaders, the clash could have averted. The use of mobile phones and weapons like iron strips and iron rods shows the connivance of jail officials with the gangsters,” the report reads.