Goindwal jail clash: Repeated wake-up calls on security lapses but no lesson learnt

Two gangsters died while their third accomplice was injured during a clash inside the Goindwal Central Jail on Sunday. This is not the first incident of security breach inside the prison, which was inaugurated just around one year ago.

The high security jail has remained in limelight for wrong reasons since its opening in December 2021. (HT Photo)

The high security jail has remained in limelight for wrong reasons since its opening in December 2021, including running of networks by inmates for drugs and weapons smuggling from Pakistan, and conspiring big attacks, including targeted killings.

The inmates who were allegedly attacked inside the jail were facing several criminal cases, including of a high profile killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala. Gangster Mandeep Singh alias Tufan and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna were declared brought dead at Tarn Taran civil hospital while Keshav was referred to an Amritsar based hospital.

Before Sunday’s incident there were repeated wake up calls for authorities of the prison and the state government regarding major security chinks, but it seems no lesson was learnt.

On January 8, notorious gangster Deepak Tinu, also accused in Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing case, along with his associates had attacked their three fellow inmates using sharp and thin iron metal. The three injured inmates were admitted to Tarn Taran civil hospital.

A day before the attack, eight mobile phones were recovered from the jail during a search. As per the daily crime report of Tarn Taran police, around 50 mobiles were recovered from the jail in February only.

In December 2022, a rocket propelled grenade (RPG) was launched at Sarhali police station of Tarn Taran district. Tarn Taran police had cracked the case with the arrest of around 12 persons in two weeks. The police had claimed that the conspiracy to launch the RPG attack was hatched by one Ajmeet Singh from the Goindwal jail. Ajmeet had been in contact with his foreign based handlers for the attack’s planning.

Earlier, gangster Tinu had fled from the custody of the Mansa police. Tinu was on production warrant from the Goindwal jail and reports had surfaced that he had hatched the conspiracy to flee from the jail. Mobile phones were also recovered from Tinu and one more accused in Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case when they were in the jail in September last year.

Similarly in October, special task force (STF) had busted a nexus of gangsters who were operating from inside the jail in collusion with a senior jail official. The STF had said the gang members were operating from the jail for the smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border.

Jail officials have been blaming inadequate arrangements and lack of staff for controlling the situation. The jail has already written to the state government for installing jammer and for recruiting of the required staff.

A senior jail official, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “Most of the mobiles are being thrown from outside the jail and there should be regular patrolling of the local police to stop the activities.”The jail’s superintendent Iqbal Singh Brar refused to make any comment on the repeated security breaches in the jail.