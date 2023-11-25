Gold jewellery, cash stolen from locked house in Mohali’s Sector 80

A Sector-80 based family away to attend a religious congregation on November 19 returned to a burgled house, police said on Friday.

On checking, the family realised several valuables, including 100 gm gold jewellery and an Apple iPad, besides ₹ 8,000 in cash were stolen. They immediately alerted Mohali police and filed a complaint. (Stock image)

In his complaint, house owner Nasib Singh said his entire family was away at Radha Soami Satsang Beas on November 19. When they returned home around 5 pm, they were shocked to find all locks broken and all household belongings strewn.

On checking, they realised several valuables, including 100 gm gold jewellery and an Apple iPad, besides ₹8,000 in cash were stolen. They immediately alerted the police and filed a complaint.

Sub-inspector Jeet Chand from Sohana police station said they had registered a house theft case and launched a probe. CCTV cameras around the house are being examined to gather possible leads on the culprits.