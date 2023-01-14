Gold jewellery stolen from NRI couple’s locked house in Mullanpur

Mohali Thieves struck at an NRI couple’s locked house in Mullanpur’s Ratwara Sahib village and took away gold jewellery.

In her complaint to police, Parminder Kaur said, “My daughter and son-in-law own a house in Ratwara, but they are presently in Australia. In their absence, the house remains locked. On Friday, while passing by the house, some of our relatives saw the main door’s lock broken. On checking inside, my daughter’s gold jewellery was found missing,” she said.

A theft case has been registered at the Mullanpur police station.

House broken into at Mauli Complex

Chandigarh Thieves broke into a house in Mauli Complex on Wednesday night, and decamped with several gold ornaments and ₹60,000 in cash. Home owner Kashi Nath said the thieves took away gold jewellery, including eight pendants, three pairs of earrings and one ring, apart from one pair of silver anklets and ₹60,000 cash. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

Female heroin supplier held in Panchkula

Panchkula The anti-narcotics cell of Panchkula police has arrested a female heroin supplier. Identified as Anita, a resident of Bihari Colony, Mandawala, Pinjore, the woman was arrested on the disclosure of Bablu, who was caught with 104 gm heroin in Mandawala on January 1. Anita was produced before a court on Friday and sent to two-day remand.

Two booked for running immigration firm without licence

Mohali Police on Friday booked two persons for running an immigration consultancy without licence. The accused, Komalpreet Kaur, a resident of Sohana, and Karanveer Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, were found to be running Vatu Fly Immigration from SCO No. 45 in Mattaur without a licence. “The accused were cheating people of huge amounts on the pretext of sending them abroad. When police visited their office, the accused could not show any documents regarding the licence. Therefore, they were booked under Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Immigration Act,” a police official said.

Cleanliness drive at Nehru Park, Sector 22

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a cleanliness drive at Nehru Park, Sector 22. Members of local RWA and NGO Safaimitra, along with residents, participated in the drive. A nukkad natak was performed by NSS volunteers to raise awareness on the themes of “clean parks” and “Swachhta ke chaar rang”.

Golf Club to hold medical camp tomorrow

Chandigarh Chandigarh Golf Club will organise a free medical camp in association with Trinity Hospital and Medical Research Institute, Zirakpur, from 11 am to 1.30 pm on January 15. Doctors will examine visitors for orthopaedic issues, spine injuries, shoulder disorders and posture correction. In addition, an interactive session on golf injuries and prevention will be held by Dr Mohinder Kaushal and Dr Mukul Kaushal. Free bone density, physiotherapy and other diagnostic tests will also be arranged for members and their families.