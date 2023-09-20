Gold worth 68 lakh concealed in turban seized at Amritsar airport

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Sep 20, 2023 12:45 AM IST

Customs officials recovered gold worth ₹68 from a passenger who arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar

A spokesperson of Amritsar customs said: “Our staff intercepted a passenger who landed at the Amritsar airport from Dubai on Tuesday morning. The passenger had concealed two packets of gold paste in his turban.”

“The packets were wrapped with grey adhesive tapes. The gross weight of two packets was 1,632 grams (813+819gm each). After extraction, 1,159 grams of 24 carat gold was recovered having a market value of 68,67,654.”

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act.

