Golf: AVT Champions Tour begins at Chandigarh Golf Club

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 19, 2024 06:24 AM IST

The AVT Champions Tour will be organised at Chandigarh Golf Club from March 19 to 20. The championship, promoting competitive golf among senior golfers in India, will determine the merit list winner of the 2023-24 season. As many as 108 golfers will be seen in action during the tournament.

The tournament was initiated in 2019 by Dilip Thomas, a former member of the International Golf Federation Olympic Golf Committee and Asia Pacific Golf Confederation board, to encourage camaraderie and competitive golf among senior amateurs. Seasoned golfer Sandeep Sandhu will also be seeing in action.

